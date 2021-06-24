Suriya 40: Shoot Of Surya Starrer To Resume From THIS Date!

Actor Suriya will soon join his #Suriya40 team to resume the film's shooting. As per reports, the shooting will commence from July 1 and will be wrapped up by the end of August 2021. Reportedly, the actor will move on to his next project after a short hiatus post #Suriya40.

On the other hand, reports are rife that the film's first look poster will be out on the occasion of Suriya's 46th birthday on July 23. Directed by Pandiraj, the rural drama features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady. Also starring Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Cibi and Jaya Prakash in key roles, the highly anticipated film is backed by renowned production company Sun Pictures. Notably, the banner is also bankrolling Thalapathy Vijay's next Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Suriya 40's music is composed by D Imman and the release date is yet to be revealed. The film went on floors in February this year.

On a related note, Suriya will next be seen in Netflix's Tamil anthology web series Navarasa created by Mani Ratnam and directed by Arvind Swami, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Halitha Shameen, Priyadarshan, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Bejoy Nambiar, Vasanth and Rathindran R Prasad. The Netflix original will also star actors like Revathi, Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pavel Navageethan, Sree Raam, Ammu Abhirami, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, Prasanna, Bobby Simha and Nithya Menen.

Suriya also has Vetri Maaran's Vaadi Vaasal and TJ Gnanavel's yet-to-be-titled film. Notably, Vaadi Vaasal will mark the director and actor's maiden association. On the other hand, the actor will be seen playing the role of an advocate in TJ Gnanavel's film tentatively titled #Suriya39.