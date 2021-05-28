Suriya 40: ‘Suriya Fans Will Enjoy The Film, So Far We Are Happy With The Progress’, Says Director Pandiraj

Post the huge success of Soorarai Pottru, Suriya fans are awaiting his forthcoming venture tentatively titled #Suriya40. The action-entertainer has been making quite a buzz on social media for quite some time now and that might be the huge reason! Wondering what it is all about? Well, apparently the director of the film Pandiraj happened to share an exciting update about the Suriya-starrer, which has now gone viral on the internet.

In a recent interaction on Twitter Spaces conducted by Studio Green on the occasion of actor Karthi's birthday (May 25), the director assured that Suriya fans will enjoy the film just like how they loved Kadaikutty Singam that released in 2018. He said, "Like how Karthi sir's fans enjoyed Kadaikutty Singam, Suriya sir's fans will enjoy my next film. We have been taking special care to make sure that each and every sequence in the film comes out really well. So far, we are happy with the progress." For the unversed, the Karthi-starrer was also written and directed by Pandiraj.

Well, with the big update going viral, fans can't wait to watch the film on the big screen as they celebrate #Suriya40 on social media already.

Navarasa Release: Suriya's Anthology Web Series To Hit Netflix On THIS Date?

Happy Birthday Karthi: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Get Enough Of The Paiyaa Actor

Featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead with Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Ilavarasu, Jayaprakash playing key roles. Backed by renowned production company Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by D Imman and camera cranked by R Rathnavelu.

Meanwhile, Suriya is also busy with his other projects including Netflix anthology Navarasa, Vetri Maaran's Vaadivaasal and TJ Gnanavel's yet-to-be-titled film. Currently, all shoots of his films have been halted owing to the second wave of COVID-19 and restrictions on shooting in Chennai.