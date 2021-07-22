Suriya Birthday Special: Net Worth And Luxury Vehicles Owned By The Ghajini Actor

Kollywood's heartthrob Suriya is all set to ring in his 46th birthday tomorrow (July 23). Despite being the son of renowned actor Sivakumar, the Soorarai Pottru star's journey to success was not an easy one.

Born in 1975 as Saravanan Sivakumar, Surya started off his acting career with the 1997 action-comedy thriller Nerrukku Ner alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Simran and Kausalya. With the massive success of the Vasanth directorial, the actor grabbed several big banner projects and gradually tugged the heartstrings of a big section of the south audience, who now proudly call themselves 'Anbaana' fans for all obvious reasons.

With films like Vaaranam Aayiram (2008), Nandha (2001), 24 (2016), Ghajini (2005), Kaakha Kaakha (2003), Ayan (2009), Pithamagan (2003), Friends (2001), Soorarai Pottru (2020) and others to his credit, Suriya has displayed a wide range of performances that stand out from the rest. Best known for his experimentation with roles, the actor has also time and again showcased his refined personality with philanthropic work. Suriya and his family members including actress-wife Jyotika, brother Karthi and father Sivakumar have always been the first to extend a helping hand. Effortless host and renowned producer, Suriya has aced in whatever he picked in his inspiring career.

Well, as Suriya's birthday is just around the corner, we bring details about the actor's net worth, luxury vehicles and others.