Suriya Birthday Special: Net Worth And Luxury Vehicles Owned By The Ghajini Actor
Kollywood's heartthrob Suriya is all set to ring in his 46th birthday tomorrow (July 23). Despite being the son of renowned actor Sivakumar, the Soorarai Pottru star's journey to success was not an easy one.
Born in 1975 as Saravanan Sivakumar, Surya started off his acting career with the 1997 action-comedy thriller Nerrukku Ner alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Simran and Kausalya. With the massive success of the Vasanth directorial, the actor grabbed several big banner projects and gradually tugged the heartstrings of a big section of the south audience, who now proudly call themselves 'Anbaana' fans for all obvious reasons.
With films like Vaaranam Aayiram (2008), Nandha (2001), 24 (2016), Ghajini (2005), Kaakha Kaakha (2003), Ayan (2009), Pithamagan (2003), Friends (2001), Soorarai Pottru (2020) and others to his credit, Suriya has displayed a wide range of performances that stand out from the rest. Best known for his experimentation with roles, the actor has also time and again showcased his refined personality with philanthropic work. Suriya and his family members including actress-wife Jyotika, brother Karthi and father Sivakumar have always been the first to extend a helping hand. Effortless host and renowned producer, Suriya has aced in whatever he picked in his inspiring career.
Well, as Suriya's birthday is just around the corner, we bring details about the actor's net worth, luxury vehicles and others.
Net Worth
As per reports, Suriya's net worth is close to Rs 250 crore. Reportedly, the actor has been receiving remuneration of Rs 35-40 crore per film. His main source of income includes acting, film production under 2D Entertainment, Television hosting and brand endorsements.
Luxury Vehicles
Suriya has many times revealed in his interviews that he loves long drives and camping. The actor is a proud owner of Toyota Fortuner (Rs 30-38 lakh), Jaguar XF (close to Rs 55 lakh), Audi A7 (Rs 86 lakh approx), Mercedes-Benz ML-Class (Price depends on variants) and Audi Q7 (Rs 69-81 lakh).
Achievements
•
3
Tamil
Nadu
State
Film
Awards
• 3 Filmfare Awards South
• Ranked 33 on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 List In 2013
• Started Agaram Foundation in 2008
• His 2020 film Soorarai Pottru made an official entry into the 93rd Academy Awards in multiple categories
• Soorarai Pottru became one among the ten Indian films that screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards
Upcoming Projects
On the work front, Suriya will next be seen in the Netflix anthology web series Navarasa presented by Mani Ratnam, Pandiraj's #Suriya40, Vetrimaaran's Vaadivasal and TJ Gnanavel's yet-to-be-titled film.