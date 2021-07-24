Suriya Celebrates His Birthday With Jyotika And Team Etharkkum Thunindhavan; Pictures Go Viral

Suriya is unarguably one of the most versatile actors of contemporary Tamil cinema. The supremely talented actor celebrated his 46th birthday today. As per the latest updates, Suriya had a simple birthday celebration with his wife Jyotika and the team members of Etharkkum Thunindhavan, on the sets of the movie.

Sun Pictures, the banner that produces Etharkkum Thunindhavan, took to their official Twitter page and shared the pictures clicked during Suriya's birthday celebrations. In the pictures, the actor is seen cutting the cake with his wife Jyotika by his side. The couple also posed with the cast and crew of the project, during the birthday celebrations.

In the picture, Suriya and Jyotika are seen with the director Pandiraj, the rest of the star cast including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, and others. According to the reports, it was a working birthday for Suriya this year, as he is busy with the shooting for Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The birthday celebration pictures are now winning the internet.

As reported earlier, Etharkkum Thunindhavan had started rolling in March 2021, in Chennai. The shooting of the project was delayed twice, after Suriya tested positive for COVID-19, and later when the second wave of the pandemic hit the country. But the shooting was resumed again after the government permitted shooting.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which marks Suriya's 40th outing in Tamil cinema, marks his first collaboration with director Pandiraj. Priyanka Arul Mohan, the Doctor fame appears as the female lead in the project, which features Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Ilavarasu, Devadarshini, and Subbu Panchu in the supporting roles. D Imman composes the songs and original score for the movie, which is said to be a complete family entertainer.