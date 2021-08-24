Suriya Clocks 7 Million Followers On Twitter, Fans Trend #SURIYAismTwitterIs7MStronger

Kollywood superstar Suriya Sivakumar has been on a winning spree ever since the release of Soorarai Pottru (2020). The actor has been making news for one reason or the other. Recently, the versatile star and his film Soorarai Pottru won Best Performance Male and Best Film award respectively at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021, and fans couldn't stop gushing over him.

Responding to the same, Suriya had thanked IFFM and had even dedicated his award to the team as he tweeted (on August 20), "@IFFMelb you made it very special for us with 2 awards! Thank you #SudhaKongara for making me Maara... and trusting @2D_ENTPVTLTD #SooraraiPottru team this is for you..!"

Well, adding more sweetness to his recent accomplishment, the actor has now achieved a rare feat, and it is all thanks to his massive fan following on Twitter. Apparently, Suriya has clocked 7 million followers on the micro-blogging site. Although the star is yet to respond to the big achievement, fans have already taken to Twitter to celebrate their beloved actor's latest victory. Netizens have been trending #SURIYAismTwitterIs7MStronger with pictures of Suriya to celebrate the moment. On the other hand, a few are also hoping that the Anbana star tweets about his social media achievement, given that it is closely associated with his fans.

Reach Fastest 7 Million Sweet Hearts our @Suriya_offl Na💥👑



Just 6 Years❗♥️✨



Rajini. - 5.9M in 8Years

Sk - 6.7M in 10Years

Dhanush - 10M in 11Years

Vijay - 3.3M in 8Years#ET #VaadiVaasal #JaiBhim #SURIYAismTwitterIs7MStronger pic.twitter.com/vI2qDC4zkG — ★彡𝙿𝚛𝚊𝚜𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚑 𝚂𝙵𝙲彡★ (@OfPrashu) August 24, 2021

On the work front, Suriya was previously seen in the Netflix anthology web series Navarasa created by Mani Ratnam. He was a part of director Gautham Menon's segment titled Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru that also starred Prayaga Martin in the lead role.

The actor has an exciting array of upcoming films in his kitty including Jai Bhim and Etharkkum Thunindhavan. As per the latest announcement, Jai Bhim directed by Gnanavel will release on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021.