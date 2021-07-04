Suriya-Gautham Menon Film In The Netflix Anthology Navarasa Is Titled 'Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru': Reports

Suriya and Gautham Menon, the highly celebrated actor-director duo of Tamil cinema are joining hands once again for the upcoming Netflix anthology Navarasa. As reported earlier, Suriya is playing the lead role in the segment directed by Gautham Menon, in the anthology. If the latest reports are to be believed, the duo' segment has now got a title.

According to the sources close to Navarasa, the Suriya starring segment has been titled Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru. However, both the leading man and director Gautham Menon have not reacted to the reports yet. Netflix is reportedly planning to announce the names and cast details of all segments in Navarasa officially, in a couple of weeks.

Expectations are riding high on both the Suriya-Gautham Menon movie and Navarasa anthology after Netflix released a glimpse of the project a few months back. According to cinematographer PC Sriram, who handles the visualisation of the Suriya starrer, the project is going to be a unique experience for the Tamil cinema audiences.

Suriya Joins Campaign Against Cinematograph Act Amendments, Says Law Should Protect Freedom Of Expression

As reported earlier, Navarasa is an anthology web series that consists of 9 short films, that are based on 9 human emotions aka 'rasas'. The project is headed and produced by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, along with the senior director Jayendra Pachapakesan, under his home banner Madras Talkies. The highly anticipated project has been slated to be released on Netflix India in August 2021.

Vaadivaasal: Suriya And Vetrimaaran To Kickstart The Project In September?

Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru from Navarasa will mark Suriya and Gautham Menon's reunion, after a long gap of 13 years. The actor-director first joined hands for the popular cop thriller Kaakha Kaakha in 2003. Later, they joined hands once again for the highly acclaimed movie Vaaranam Aayiram. Suriya was the original choice for Gautham Menon's dream project Dhruva Natchathiram. But the actor backed out citing creative differences, and Vikram was later signed for the project.