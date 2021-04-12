Suriya Is Not Joining Hands With Mari Selvaraj; Confirms Sources

Suriya, the Nadippin Nayagan of the Tamil film industry, is totally busy in his career with some promising projects in the pipeline. Recently, it was rumoured that Suriya is joining hands with Karnan director Mari Selvaraj for a project. However, the sources close to the actor have denied the reports.

According to the reports published by TOI, the sources close to the Soorarai Pottru actor revealed that he has not signed any new projects. Suriya is planning to concentrate on his committed projects, including the upcoming untitled Pandiraj directorial, and Vetrimaaran's Vaadivasal. The actor has no plans to sign any new project so far.

Mari Selvaraj, on the other hand, is all set to team up with the young actor Dhruv Vikram for his next. As per the reports, the actor-director duo is teaming up for a rural sports drama, that features Dhruv in the role of a Kabaddi player. The project is expected to start rolling very soon.

Coming to Suriya's acting career, the actor is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming family entertainer, directed by Pandiraj. The project, which has been titled Suriya 40, is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures. More details about the much-awaited project, including the title, are expected to be revealed very soon.

After completing Suriya 40, the actor will start the preparations for Vaadivasal, the upcoming Vetrimaaran directorial. Suriya is said to be planning to get special training on jallikattu for the movie, which is said to be a period thriller. The talented actor will be next seen in the upcoming Netflix anthology Navarasa. Suriya is playing the lead role in the segment, directed by Gautham Menon in the movie.

Also Read:

Cobra Release: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Thriller Is Not Releasing On Netflix, Confirms Makers

Thalapathy 65 Goes On Floors In Georgia; First Picture Featuring Vijay Takes The Internet By Storm