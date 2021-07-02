Suriya Joins Campaign Against Cinematograph Act Amendments, Says Law Should Protect Freedom Of Expression

A week after Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan expressed his disappointment over the new Cinematograph Act that allows the central government to re-examine an already certified film, Tamil actor Suriya has now come forward to share his take on the controversial issue.

Taking to his social media handle, the Soorarai Pottru star shared that law is purely meant to protect the freedom of expression and not strangle one's voice. Further requesting everyone to file their objections, Suriya tweeted, "The law is meant to protect freedom of expression and not strangle its voice #cinematographact2021 #FreedomOfExpression Today's the last day, go ahead and file your objections!!" Along with the tweet, the actor also shared a document link for people to register their complaints against the newly drafted Cinematograph Act.

Post his tweet, several fans and followers of Suriya have expressed their support and are even sharing his message about the controversial Act on social media.

Talking about Kamal Haasan's tweet regarding the issue, the veteran actor had asked people to voice their concern for freedom and liberty by tweeting, "Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing, and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy. Please act, voice your concern for freedom and liberty. @MIB_India #cinematographact2021 #raiseyourvoice."

Several filmmakers from various film industries have already opposed the proposed amendment stating that it would give the government the supreme power over cinema, which might even threaten Freedom of Expression, one of India's constitutional rights.

Here's what the controversial notification says:

"Since the provision of Section 5B (1) are derived from Article 19(2) of the Constitution that authorises the government to impose reasonable restrictions on freedom of speech and expression in the interest of public order and are non-negotiable, it is also proposed in the Draft Bill to add a proviso to sub-section (1) of section 6 to the effect that on receipt of any references by the Central Government in respect of a film certified for public exhibition, on account of violation of Section 5B(1) of the Act, the Central Government may, if it considers it necessary so to do direct the Chairman of the Board to re-examine the film."