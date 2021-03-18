Suriya Joins The Pandiraj Directorial, Shares His First Look From The Project!

Suriya, the Nadippin Nayagan of Tamil cinema has finally started shooting for his next, the Pandiraj directorial. The actor, who recently tested negative for coronavirus, took to his official social media pages to confirm the exciting news. Suriya also shared his first look from the project which has been tentatively titled Suriya 40.

"Feels good to be back on sets! @pandiraj_dir @RathnaveluDop @immancomposer @sunpictures @AntonyLRuben @jacki_art @anbariv #Suriya40," wrote Suriya on his post. In the blurred first look picture, the actor is seen in a veshti-sattai look with a gun in his hand. However, Suriya's face is hidden in the picture, thus keeping the suspense intact.

The fans and cine-goers are extremely happy to have the actor back in action, after a short break. Suriya, who was originally supposed to kickstart the shooting of Suriya 40 a couple of weeks back, had to take a break after testing positive for coronavirus. As per the reports, he has now completely recovered and is keeping perfectly fine.

Coming to Suriya 40, director Pandiraj is all set to direct Suriya for the first time in his career in the movie, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures. Priyanka Arul Mohan, the Doctor fame actress appears as the female lead in the project, that features Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Ilavarasu, Devadarshini, and Subbu Panchu in the supporting roles. D Imman composes the songs and original score for the movie, which is said to be a complete family entertainer.

Suriya will be next seen in the upcoming Mani Ratnam production Navarasa, which is slated to be released on Netflix. The actor is playing the lead role in one of the segments in Navarasa, which is directed by Gautham Menon. After finishing the Pandiraj project, Suriya will kickstart the shooting of Vaadivasal, which marks his first collaboration with Vetrimaaran.

Also Read:

Suriya Sivakumar Tests Negative For COVID-19; To Join Sets Of #Suriya40 Soon?

Suriya To Romance Priyanka Arul Mohan In Pandiraj Project!