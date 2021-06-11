Suriya Makes A Massive Donation, Extends Helping Hand To The Members Of His Fan Club

Setting an example yet again, Suriya has donated a sum of Rs 12.5 lakh to one of his fan clubs amid the second wave of COVID-19. According to reports, the superstar contacted the head of one of his fan clubs and inquired about the members who were struggling financially due to the pandemic. Reportedly, the actor has donated Rs 5000 to as many as 250 members of the club by depositing the amount through bank transfer. Notably, his brother Karthi has also extended help by donating Rs 5000 each to 150 members of his fan club.

Well, this is not the first time when the actors have come forward to help the masses. Earlier, the duo had accompanied their father and senior actor Sivakumar to donate Rs 1 crore towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the day after TN Chief Minister Stalin urged the Tamil community across the world to donate funds to the state government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the trio donated Rs 10 lakh to FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) members, who lost their livelihood owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. For the unversed, Suriya, Karthi and Sivakumar have been involved in several other charities and social service activities as well.

Let us tell you that several actors and members of their fan clubs have been trying their best to donate and help the needy at this hour of time, when the world is struggling owing to the pandemic.

Coming back to Suriya, the actor will next be seen in Pandiraj and TJ Gnanavel's yet-to-be-titled projects. The shooting of the two films has been currently halted due to a ban imposed by the Tamil Nadu government on shooting of films, TV serials and commercials across the state.