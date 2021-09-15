Suriya's Ethrakkum Thunindhavan: Final Schedule Starts Rolling In Coutralam

Suriya, the talented actor is currently busy with his 40th outing in Tamil cinema, which has been titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The project, which marks Suriya's first collaboration with director Pandiraj, is now nearing the final stages of its shooting. Reportedly, the final schedule of Etharkkum Thunindhavan recently started rolling in Coutralam.

According to the latest updates, the team is currently busy with the shooting of a song sequence, featuring Suriya and leading lady Priyanka Arul Mohan, in Coutralam. The makers are expected to wrap up the shooting of Etharkkum Thunindhavan with the Coutralam schedule, which is expected to be wrapped up by this weekend.

As reported earlier, the team had wrapped up the major portions of the Suriya starter, with a 51-days-long schedule in Chennai. Director Pandiraj, who announced the news, took to his official Twitter page and wrote: "#EtharkkumThuninthavan #ET Completed 51 days long schedule today . Sun and rain couldn't stop our speed. what a hard working team . unbelievable effort. Thank u @Suriya_offl sir @sunpictures @RathnaveluDop sir and everybody 🙏❤️🤗"

If the reports are to be believed, Suriya is playing the role of a socially aware person, who battles the crimes against women in the movie, which is touted to be a family entertainer. The Nadippin Nayagan is appearing in a unique get-up in the movie, with a long hairdo. Suriya's first look poster from the movie, which was released on his birthday, had taken social media by storm.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures. Priyanka Arul Mohan appears as the female lead opposite Suriya, thus making her first onscreen collaboration with the actor. The Pandiraj directorial features Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Ilavarasu, Devadarshini, Subbu Panchu, and so on in the other key roles. D Imman has composed the songs and original score. Rathnavelu is the director of photography. The project is slated to hit the theatres for Pongal 2022.