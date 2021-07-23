Suriya's Jai Bhim: The First Look Poster Is Out On Actor's Birthday

Suriya, the Nadippin Nayagan is celebrating his 46th birthday today. On the special occasion, the makers revealed the highly anticipated first look poster of Jai Bhim, his upcoming project on social media. The project, which marks Suriya's 39th outing in Tamil cinema, is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker TS Gnanavel.

The leading-man producer, who shared the first look poster on his official Twitter handle, wrote: "Excited to share the First Look of #JaiBhim #ஜெய்பீம்." In the highly promising first look poster, the actor is seen in the get-up of a lawyer. Suriya is sporting his new signature long hair look in the poster, which hints that Jai Bhim is an out-and-out social drama.

Later, the makers revealed one more highly intriguing poster from the movie, in which Suriya is seen sitting in an advocate's office room. The posters of Jai Bhim have totally raised the expectations over the project, which reportedly features the actor in a unique role.

If the reports are to be believed, Jai Bhim revolves around a real-life incident. According to the sources close to the project, Suriya is playing the role of an advocate who fights for the farmers from rural Tamil Nadu in the movie, which marks his first collaboration with TS Gnanavel.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan First Look Out; Suriya's Lethal Avatar Will Give You Goosebumps

Etharkkum Thunindhavan Second Look: Suriya's Action Hero Avatar Wins The Internet!



Jai Bhim will have Karnan fame Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead. Manikandan, the actor-writer, and Lijo Mol Jose play pivotal roles. The much-awaited Suriya starter is shot entirely inside Chennai city, following the COVID-19 safety guidelines. If things go as planned, the social drama will hit the screens by the beginning of 2022. Sean Roldan is composing the songs and original score for the movie, which is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment.