Suriya's 'Lawyer' Look For TJ Gnanavel Directorial Goes Viral!

Suriya, the talented actor is joining hands with talented filmmaker TJ Gnanavel for his next outing. The actor kick-started the shooting of the project, which is said to be a social thriller. Interestingly, Suriya's look for the movie, which will feature him in the role of a lawyer, is now going viral on social media.

In the latest location stills of the project which has been tentatively titled Suriya 39, the actor is seen in the 'lawyer' look, with a black coat and long hair. If the reports are to be believed, Suriya is playing a never-seen-before character in the yet-to-be-titled TJ Gnanavel directorial.

Even though nothing much has been revealed about Suriya 39, the sources suggest that the project is based on a real-life incident. The project will have Karnan fame Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead. Manikandan, the actor-writer plays a pivotal role. The much-awaited Suriya starter is expected to get an official launch very soon.

Vaadivaasal: Here Is A Major Update On The Suriya-Vetrimaaran Project!

Coming to Suriya's acting career, the actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of the upcoming Pandiraj directorial. The movie, which has been tentatively titled Suriya 40, is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures. The actor's first glimpse from the movie, which is said to be a complete family entertainer, had taken social media by storm.

Suriya Is Not Joining Hands With Mari Selvaraj: Report

Suriya is also a part of Navarasa, the upcoming Netflix anthology produced by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The actor has played the lead role in the segment directed by Gautham Menon, the popular filmmaker. The project marks Suriya and Gautham's reunion, after a long gap. After wrapping up his 39th and 40th projects, the actor is expected to dedicate over 100 days to his ambitious project Vaadi Vaasal, directed by Vetrimaaran.