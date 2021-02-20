Suriya Sivakumar Tests Negative For COVID-19; To Join Sets Of #Suriya40 Soon?

Here's a good news for Suriya fans! Rajasekar Pandian, the director and co-producer of 2D Entertainment recently (February 19, 2021) took to his social media handle, to confirm that the actor has tested negative for COVID-19. Thanking fans for their prayers and wishes, Rajasekar tweeted, ".#AnbanaFans Anna tested NEGATIVE, Thank you for all your prayers and wishes @Suriya_offl."

Well, with the tweet going viral on social media, fans and followers of Suriya are highly elated and are expecting a massive update of his next with Pandiraj titled #Suriya40 very soon. Fans are also trending hashtag #Suriya on social media to celebrate the actor's comeback after complete recovery. Let us tell you that the actor had tweeted on February 7, 2020, about being tested positive for COVID-19.

Asking his fans to be safe and to take all the required precautionary measures amid the pandemic, Suriya had thanked everyone for their constant love and support. On February 11, his actor brother Karthi had shared that Suriya is back home and is safe. The Sulthan star had tweeted, "Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Can't thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes!"

Meanwhile, talking about his upcoming project #Suriya40, the film went on floors on February 16. The pooja ceremony was attended by the cast and crew of the film. Directed by Pandiraj, south diva Priyanka Arul Mohan will star opposite Suriya in the film. Touted to be an action drama, the film will also feature Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Ilavarasu, Devadarshini and Subbu Panchu. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is expected to release by the end of 2021. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers.

