Suriya To Kickstart Jallikattu Training For Vaadivaasal In September: Reports

Suriya is joining hands with the National award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran for his ambitious project, Vaadivaasal. The movie, which is touted to be a period drama, is all set to start rolling in October, this year. As per the latest reports, Suriya is all set to kickstart his training for Vaadivaasal in September.

The sources close to the project suggest that the versatile actor is planning to undergo a one-month-long training in the ancient sports Jallikattu, for a month. Suriya is reportedly planning to train with the real bulls, to get the sports right. The Nadippin Nayagan is said to be planning to kickstart the training by the first week of September 2021.

As reported earlier, Suriya has hiked his remuneration in the recent past and is charging a whopping Rs 30 Crore for the Vetrimaaran directorial. The actor has reportedly allotted a call-sheet of 100 days for Vaadivaasal, which is expected to feature him in double roles. Suriya is also said to be planning to gain weight for the project.

The pre-production of Vaadivaasal, which is based on CS Chellappa's novel of the same name, is currently in progress. Even though the makers were initially planning to kickstart the shooting in June 2021, it was later postponed to October due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to the sources close to Vaadivaasal, the project demands an extensive shooting, with around 100 artists in the sets.

GV Prakash Kumar, the popular musician has been roped in to compose the songs and background score for the project. The grapevine suggests that actress-singer Andrea Jeremiah has been approached to play the female lead in the movie, which is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu. However, both Andrea and the makers have not reacted to the reports yet.