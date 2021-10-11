    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Suriya Unveils His Upcoming Film Jai Bhim’s Intriguing Motion Poster

      By
      |

      Amazon Prime Video today unveiled a captivating motion poster for the global release of the courtroom drama Jai Bhim. The film which releases this Diwali, on 2nd November in India and across 240 countries and territories, is written and directed by Tj Gnanavel and produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Taking the excitement up a notch, the highly-anticipated film has the superstar Suriya play the character of a lawyer.

      Suriya Unveils His Upcoming Film Jai Bhim’s Intriguing Motion Poster

      The motion poster gives an impactful glimpse into the narrative and offers an animated tour through a courtroom with portraits of great personalities. It also gives us a sneak peek of Suriya's character in the film. It sure does raise anticipation levels for the upcoming courtroom drama, which releases this Diwali.

      Jai Bhim: Suriya's Courtroom Drama To Release On November 2 On Amazon Prime VideoJai Bhim: Suriya's Courtroom Drama To Release On November 2 On Amazon Prime Video

      Suriya's Jai Bhim To Jyotika's Udanpirappe: Four 2D Entertainment Movies To Release On Amazon Prime VideoSuriya's Jai Bhim To Jyotika's Udanpirappe: Four 2D Entertainment Movies To Release On Amazon Prime Video

      Jai Bhim features an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose, Jai Bhim has music by Sean Roldan and has been co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian. Jai Bhim will release in Tamil and Telugu on 2nd November exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 18:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 11, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X