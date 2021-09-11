Survivor Tamil 2021: Contestants List, Show Host, Start Date, TV Timings And Live Streaming Details

Ever since the announcement of Zee Tamil's Survivor was made, naming South actor Arjun Sarja as the host of the adventurous show, it has got audiences buzzing. The superstar will be making his debut as a host with the Tamil version of the globally acclaimed Survivor reality competition television franchise. The promo of the show has already left everyone excited and mini-screen audiences can't wait to see what's in store for them.

Earlier, during his interaction with media, the actor had expressed excitement over his new journey. Calling it an exhilarating experience, he said, "I feel extremely elated to be a part of this iconic internationally acclaimed reality show Survivor. Playing an integral role in Survivor, a worldwide famous reality show is nothing less than an exhilarating experience. In the three-month journey, viewers will see the contestants facing their fears and pushing boundaries to survive on a marooned island. It is a game of intensity, grit and determination, testing the willpower and spirit of the contestants." (quotes from Indian Express)

Survivor will premiere on Zee Tamil on September 12, Sunday at 9.30 pm. The action-packed reality show will also air from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm. If you miss the reality show on TV, you can also watch it via the Disney+ Hotstar app wherein you can browse the latest and previous episodes.

As per the international show, the contestants are stranded in an isolated location, where they will be given challenges and rewards to earn essentials like food and water for their survival. Initially, the participants will be playing in groups, gradually the individual game will be announced. The person winning the final task will be awarded the coveted title. The reality show basically tests the physical and mental strength of the contestants.

Check out the confirmed list of contestants for Survivor Tamil here!

Nandaa

Vikranth

VJ Parvathy

Vijayalakshmi (Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame)

Besant Nagar Ravi

Gayathri Reddy

Umapathi Ramaiya

Shrusti Dange.

Reportedly, the show will also feature foreign contestants.