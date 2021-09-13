Survivor Tamil: Meet The 14 Contestants Of The Zee Tamil Show!

Survivor Tamil, the highly anticipated stunt reality show is finally launched in Zee Tamil. Arjun Sarja, the action king of South Indian cinema, is hosting the show which is slated to be aired at 9.30 PM from Monday to Friday. Survivor Tamil, which had an official launch at 9.30 PM on Sunday (September 12, 2021), and the show has already impressed the audiences.

The Arjun Sarja show has 14 contestants, including some of the popular names of Tamil cinema and Television industries. While most of the contestants of Survivor Tamil are the expected names, there are a couple of surprise entries as well.

Here is the list of the 14 contestants of Survivor Tamil. Have a look...

Vikranth

Nandhaa

Lucky Narayanan

Amjath Khan

Besant Ravi

VJ Parvathy

Shrusti Dange

Umapthy Ramayyah

Lakshmi Chandrmouli

Lady Gash

Gayatri Reddy

Vijayalakshmi

Saran Sakthi

Aishwarya

As reported earlier, Survivor Tamil, which is the Tamil version of the highly popular international show Survivor, will have its contestants stranded in an isolated place. The contestants will be given highly risky tasks, which they will have to win in order to receive food, water, and other essentials for survival. The contestants will have to perform tasks in groups, while the individual tasks will be introduced in the upcoming weeks.

Arjun Sarja, the popular actor is making his Television debut with Survivor Tamil. "I feel extremely elated to be a part of this iconic internationally acclaimed reality show Survivor. Playing an integral role in Survivor, a worldwide famous reality show is nothing less than an exhilarating experience. In the three-month journey, viewers will see the contestants facing their fears and pushing boundaries to survive on a marooned island. It is a game of intensity, grit and determination, testing the willpower and spirit of the contestants," stated Arjun in a recent interview with Indian Express.