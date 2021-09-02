Survivor Tamil Contestants List Is Out; Vanitha Vijayakumar, Sri Reddy, & Others To Enter The Zee Tamil Show

Survivor Tamil, the adventure reality show hosted by popular actor, Action King Arjun, is all set to premiere on Zee Tamil soon. From the promos that are released so far, it is evident that the contestants are expected to perform risky tasks to escape from elimination. Reportedly, Survivor Tamil will have 18 contestants, including popular names like Vanitha Vijayakumar, Sri Reddy, and others.

One of the recently released promos of Survivor Tamil had introduced the 8 confirmed contestants of the show. However, it has been confirmed that 10 more celebs are all set to be a part of the Arjun show, which is expected to start airing on September 12, on Zee Tamil.

Here's the confirmed list of the Survivor Tamil contestants:

Vijayalakshmi Ahathian

Nandaa

Srushti Dange

Vikranth Santhosh

Gayathri Reddy

Umapathy Ramaiah

DJ Parvathy

Besanth Ravi

If the reports are to be believed, the eight confirmed contestants of Survivor Tamil will enter the show right from its premiere. The rest of the contestants are expected to enter the Zee Tamil show in the upcoming weeks, in two batches. However, the channel has not reacted to any of these reports yet.

Here's the list of the rumoured contestants of Survivor Tamil:

Vanitha Vijayakumar

Sri Reddy

Vidyullekha Raman

Anikha Surendran

John Vijay

Gopinath

Indraja Shankar

Shalu Shamu

Saran Shakthi

Inigo Prabhakaran

Narayan

From the revealed contestant's list of Survivor Tamil, it is evident that the Arjun-hosted show is going to be a complete entertainment package for Tamil television audiences. The highly anticipated reality show is expected to be aired on Zee Tamil at 9.30 PM, everyday. Survivor Tamil will be simultaneously available on Zee 5, for the OTT viewers.