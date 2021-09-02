    For Quick Alerts
      Survivor Tamil Contestants List Is Out; Vanitha Vijayakumar, Sri Reddy, & Others To Enter The Zee Tamil Show

      By
      |

      Survivor Tamil, the adventure reality show hosted by popular actor, Action King Arjun, is all set to premiere on Zee Tamil soon. From the promos that are released so far, it is evident that the contestants are expected to perform risky tasks to escape from elimination. Reportedly, Survivor Tamil will have 18 contestants, including popular names like Vanitha Vijayakumar, Sri Reddy, and others.

      One of the recently released promos of Survivor Tamil had introduced the 8 confirmed contestants of the show. However, it has been confirmed that 10 more celebs are all set to be a part of the Arjun show, which is expected to start airing on September 12, on Zee Tamil.

      Survivor Tamil Contestants List Is Out; Vanitha Vijayakumar, Sri Reddy, & Others To Enter The Zee Tamil Show

      Here's the confirmed list of the Survivor Tamil contestants:

      Vijayalakshmi Ahathian

      Nandaa

      Srushti Dange

      Vikranth Santhosh

      Gayathri Reddy

      Umapathy Ramaiah

      DJ Parvathy

      Besanth Ravi

      If the reports are to be believed, the eight confirmed contestants of Survivor Tamil will enter the show right from its premiere. The rest of the contestants are expected to enter the Zee Tamil show in the upcoming weeks, in two batches. However, the channel has not reacted to any of these reports yet.

      Here's the list of the rumoured contestants of Survivor Tamil:

      Vanitha Vijayakumar

      Sri Reddy

      Vidyullekha Raman

      Anikha Surendran

      John Vijay

      Gopinath

      Indraja Shankar

      Shalu Shamu

      Saran Shakthi

      Inigo Prabhakaran

      Narayan

      From the revealed contestant's list of Survivor Tamil, it is evident that the Arjun-hosted show is going to be a complete entertainment package for Tamil television audiences. The highly anticipated reality show is expected to be aired on Zee Tamil at 9.30 PM, everyday. Survivor Tamil will be simultaneously available on Zee 5, for the OTT viewers.

      X