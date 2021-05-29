    For Quick Alerts
      Tamil Actor Venkat Subha Dies Of COVID-19

      Popular actor and film critic Venkat Subha passed away today (May 29) at a private hospital in Chennai, reportedly due to COVID-19. According to reports, he was being treated here since the past few days however on Saturday, he stopped responding to medications.

      Venkat Subha

      Talking about his career, Venkat had appeared in several Tamil soap operas in key roles. He was also a part of Kollywood films including Radha Mohan's Mozhi (2007), Azhagiya Theeye (2004) and V Priya's Kanda Naal Mudhal (2005) among others.

      Due to his immense liking towards films, he had turned movie reviewer on his YouTube channel Touring Talkies. Venkat was also a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Losliya, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Arjun Sarja's upcoming film Friendship directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya.

      Upon hearing the shocking news about his death, several fans and celebrities from the film industry are mourning his loss.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 9:34 [IST]
      X