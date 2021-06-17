    For Quick Alerts
      Tamil Actress Kavitha’s Son Dies Of COVID-19; Husband Undergoing Treatment

      Sai Roop, son of senior actress Kavitha died on Tuesday (June 15) reportedly due to COVID-19 complications. According to reports, post-testing positive for the deadly virus, Sai was put under home isolation.

      However, later his health condition deteriorated and was therefore shifted to a private hospital, where he breathed his last. Reports also suggest that the actress' husband Dasaratha Raj has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment for the same.

      Upon hearing the shocking news, several fans and followers of the actress and colleagues from the film-TV industry conveyed deepest condolences to the grieving family members.

      Talking about Kavitha's acting career, the actress made her debut in Kollywood at the tender age of 11 as a child artist in Oh Manju (1976). The actress went on to play the female lead in as many as 300 films in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Notably, she is currently playing a key role in the daily soap Endrendrum Punnagai.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 11:08 [IST]
      X