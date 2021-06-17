Tamil Actress Kavitha’s Son Dies Of COVID-19; Husband Undergoing Treatment

Sai
Roop,
son
of
senior
actress
Kavitha
died
on
Tuesday
(June
15)
reportedly
due
to
COVID-19
complications.
According
to
reports,
post-testing
positive
for
the
deadly
virus,
Sai
was
put
under
home
isolation.
However,
later
his
health
condition
deteriorated
and
was
therefore
shifted
to
a
private
hospital,
where
he
breathed
his
last.
Reports
also
suggest
that
the
actress'
husband
Dasaratha
Raj
has
also
tested
positive
for
COVID-19
and
is
currently
undergoing
treatment
for
the
same.
Upon
hearing
the
shocking
news,
several
fans
and
followers
of
the
actress
and
colleagues
from
the
film-TV
industry
conveyed
deepest
condolences
to
the
grieving
family
members.
Talking
about
Kavitha's
acting
career,
the
actress
made
her
debut
in
Kollywood
at
the
tender
age
of
11
as
a
child
artist
in
Oh
Manju
(1976).
The
actress
went
on
to
play
the
female
lead
in
as
many
as
300
films
in
languages
including
Tamil,
Telugu,
Malayalam
and
Kannada.
Notably,
she
is
currently
playing
a
key
role
in
the
daily
soap
Endrendrum
Punnagai.