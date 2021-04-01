Tamil Movies 2021 First Quarterly Report: Here Are The Hits And Flops!

Master

Though the Thalapathy-starrer was supposed to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020, the makers had to postpone the release date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, the action-entertainer collected Rs 25 crore on its opening day in Tamil Nadu. With its overall theatrical run, the film grossed close to Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. Notably, Master became the biggest worldwide release post COVID-19 pandemic and also topped the global box office ranking list.

Nenjam Marappathillai

Written and directed by Selvaraghavan, Nenjam Marappathillai released on March 5 after a long delay of 4 years. Starring SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha in the lead roles, the horror film acquired an impressive collection of Rs 5.57 crore with its first week theatrical run in India.

Parris Jeyaraj

Santhanam's romantic-comedy film Parris Jeyaraj turned out to be an average venture. Interestingly, the film marked the actor's second release to hit the theatres post COVID-19 pandemic after Biskoth. Directed by Johnson K, the film received mixed response from the audience and garnered Rs 4.14 crore (net collection) with its three-week theatrical run. The film also starring Anaika Soti was released on February 12.

Kamali From Nadukkaveri

Though the film starring Anandhi received impressive reviews from critics, Kamali From Nadukkaveri sadly failed to pull the audience to the theatres. Directed by Rajasekar Duraisamy, the film with its 7-day theatrical run collected Rs 0.57 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. Kamali From Nadukkaveri released on February 19.

Thaen

Though Thaen was tagged as a highly engaging film by the critics, the Tharun Kumar-starrer went largely unnoticed by the audience owing to reasons unknown. Directed by Ganesh Vinayakan, the film released on March 19. It is worth mentioning that the rural drama was one of the Kollywood films selected to be screened at IFFI Goa.

Eeswaran

Fans and followers of Silambarasan had high expectations from Eeswaran. However, the rural drama also featuring Nidhhi Agerwal ended up as a flop at the box office. Helmed by Suseenthiran, Eeswaran failed to impress the cine-goers, thanks to the cliché concept and slow pace of the film. The Silambarasan-starrer released on January 14 coinciding with Pongal. On its opening day, the film accumulated a net collection of Rs 2 crore with its theatrical run in India.

Chakra

Vishal-Shraddha Srinath's Chakra was undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Though the action-entertainer written and directed by MS Anandan impressed a section of the audience, especially because of its unique concept, the film's predictability at most places derailed it from the right track. Released on February 19, Chakra has reportedly collected Rs 21. 5 crore at the box office.

Kalathil Santhippom

Starring Jiiva and Arulnithi in the lead roles, the sports masala film Kalathil Sandhippom failed to impress the audience, thanks to its cliché storyline and weak writing. Helmed by N Rajasekar, the film collected Rs 2.64 crore with its 3-week theatrical run.

Trip

The Dennis Manjunath film turned out to be a massive disaster at the box office. Starring Yogi Babu and Sunainaa, Trip didn't garner much attention of the audience due to its poor execution and first reviews that suggested that the film is only a one-time watch.

Mirugaa

The audiences were disappointed when Mirugaa starring Srikanth and Raai Laxmi hit the theatres. Directed by J Parthiban the film received average reviews from the cine-goers owing to the occasional predictability and not-so-impressive visual effects. Mirugaa was released on March 5.