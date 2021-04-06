Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Vijay & Others Cast Their Vote

The big day is here. Voting for Assembly Elections 2021 is under way in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal for a total of 475 assembly constituencies. Notably, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are going through single-phase voting.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, strict protocols are maintained at all polling centers. In various pictures that have gone viral on social media, voters can be seen maintaining social distancing. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across India, voters are also being provided with masks and sanitizers post temperature checks.

Well, pictures of several south celebs casting their votes have also stormed the internet. As usual, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan appeared to vote during the early hours on Tuesday along with their families. Kamal Haasan, who is contesting in Tamil Nadu elections from Coimbatore South constituency, was seen accompanying his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan to cast vote. On the other hand, pictures of Ajith who also cast his vote in the early hours of the day have gone viral on social media.

Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay's picture and videos cycling to his polling center in Neelakarai have surprised many. The actor can be seen masked and peddling towards the booth in style which doesn't look any less than a film sequence. In the pictures, a few fans can also be seen following the Superstar. As usual, Suriya and Karthi appeared at the booth together along with their families. The duo was seen flaunting their inked finger with bright smiles.

Check out all the pictures of the celebs casting their votes in the 2021 Assembly Elections.

#Thala #Ajith and Mrs.ShaliniAjith were some of the early voters in TN to cast their votes in #TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/SF67xO45Wa — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 6, 2021

Call it show off or whatever if u may,but he's clearly sending a message here something many of the top heroes wouldn't dare to do these days.

King shit 🔥#Vijay 💥 pic.twitter.com/V8NqCJxqyH — Ananthakrishnan H (@ak070499) April 6, 2021

