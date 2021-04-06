Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Fans Go Gaga Over Vijay As He Cycles To Polling Booth To Cast Vote

News about the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election is all over the internet. After Thala Ajith's angry reaction to one of his fans who tried taking selfies with his idol and the actor later apologizing for the same, what has created a huge buzz on social media is Thalapathy Vijay's massy arrival at a polling booth in Chennai's Neelakarai. Apparently, the actor arrived at the booth to cast vote on a bicycle. Thalapathy opted for a casual look as he wore a green shirt with navy blue trousers along with a face mask.

Well, fans literally can't keep calm as several videos of the star went viral on social media. In one of them, Vijay can be seen starting off from his residence as the huge gates of his residence open. Calling the Master actor a man of utter simplicity, a few have also shared videos in which he can be seen followed by many fans in bike, who are also trying to take videos of him. Interestingly, Vijay's pictures obliging his fans with selfies have also become the talk of the town, with many praising the actor for his lovable nature.

With innumerable videos going viral, several theories about Vijay opting a cycle instead of a high-security car have now become a topic of discussion. A few netizens have opined that the actor has indeed taken a jibe at the petrol-diesel price hike. On the other hand, a few are also predicting the party he has cast vote for, courtesy the cycle. Rubbishing the given rumours, another section of social media users have clarified that Vijay decided to go by cycle because the voting booth was right next to his residence and has no other intention.

As the voting for Assembly Elections is taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, strict protocols have been maintained at all polling centers. Actors Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, Suriya, Akshara Haasan, Karthi and other Kollywood celebs were seen casting their votes today.

