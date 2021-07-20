Thala 61: Ajith’s Next With H Vinoth To Go On Floors In October?

Not too long ago, makers of Ajith's next Valimai sprung a surprise as they finally released the motion poster of the film. Featuring Thala, the poster was highly praised by fans who were eagerly waiting for the film's update since long. To elevate the excitement of the actor's zillions of fans, yet another update has just made its way to social media.

According to the latest buzz on the internet, Ajith and Valimai director H Vinoth will be joining forces for yet another project. Though an official confirmation is yet to be made, rumours are rife that the film will be backed by renowned producer Boney Kapoor, who is currently backing Valimai. Reportedly, the film will go on floors in October this year, after the actor and director complete their present big project.

Tentatively titled #Thala61, the film will mark the duo's third collaboration after Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan. Touted to be an out and out action entertainer, #Thala61 will reportedly have Yuvan Shankar Raja as the music composer. Although neither the makers nor the cast members have hinted about the project, fans are elated and are expecting an official announcement very soon.

Coming back to Valimai, the film has an ensemble cast including actors like Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and Shivaji Guruvayoor. As per the recent motion poster, the film will release this year. Bankrolled by Bayview Projects LLP, the film's photography department is headed by Nirav Shah.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas on November 12, but was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.