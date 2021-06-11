Thala Ajith's Valimai: Meet The Cast And Crew Of The Project!

Valimai, the most-awaited Thala Ajith starrer has been under production for over a year. The Ajith fans and cine-goers are eagerly waiting for an official update on the H Vinoth directorial. However, leading man Ajith Kumar and the makers of Valimai have jointly decided to release the update only after the pandemic comes under control.

Even though it is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Tamil cinema, the details regarding the action thriller were kept under wraps from the right beginning. Nothing much was revealed about the star cast of the project, apart from its female lead and antagonist. However, the sources have now revealed some exciting details about the Valimai star cast.

As reported earlier, Huma Qureshi is appearing as the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in the movie. Kartikeya Gummakonda, the popular Telugu actor is playing the lead antagonist. Pearle Maaney, the Malayalam actress who rose to fame with her role in the Bollywood hit Ludo, is appearing in a pivotal role. Yogi Babu, Paval Navageethan, Achyuth Kumar, senior actress Sumithra, Malayalam actor Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pugazh, Raj Ayyappa, VJ Bani, and so on essay the supporting roles in the Thala Ajith starrer.

Coming to the technical crew, senior cinematographer Nirav Shah is the DOP of the project. Popular musician Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and background score for Valimai. Thotta Tharani, the veteran art director is also a part of the technical crew of the Ajith starrer.

As reported earlier, Ajith Kumar is playing the role of Eeshwar Moorthy IPS, a sincere police officer in the movie which marks his second collaboration with director H Vinoth. Thala Ajith is said to be appearing in three different get-ups in Valimai. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by senior Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, in association with Zee Studios.