Thala Ajith's Valimai: The First Look Release Date To Be Revealed Soon!

Thala Ajith is all set to make a comeback to the screens after a long gap, with the upcoming action thriller Valimai. The project, which is directed by H Vinoth, has been under production for over a year now. As per the latest updates, the much-awaited Valimai first look release date will be revealed very soon.

If the reports are to be believed, producer Boney Kapoor might announce the Valimai first look release date this weekend. Some unconfirmed reports even suggest that the producer is planning to make the announcement by Friday (June 25, 2021) evening. However, it has been confirmed that the long wait of the Thala Ajith fans is finally coming to an end very soon.

In that case, the Valimai first look poster might get officially launched on social media, by the first week of July. The reports also suggest that the team is planning to reveal more exciting updates on the project, post the much-awaited first look poster release.

Recently, it was confirmed that Thala Ajith is playing the role of a CBCID in Valimai. In a recent interview given to a leading National media, director H Vinoth had Ajith Kumar's manager Suresh Chandraa had revealed some exciting details. "We shot with lot of senior actors during the beginning.. Last year, they refused to come for shoot when we resumed due to #Covid So we reshot with new artistes. Similarly, we had to reshoot in new locations too due to availability," revealed the young filmmaker.

"One action sequence is left, to be shot abroad.. That will be shot once #lockdown and travel restrictions are lifted... The dubbing is almost complete.. Finishing touches need to be given.. Soon, the movie will be ready," confirmed Suresh Chandraa.

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi appears as the female lead in Valimai, which is scripted by the director himself. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and original score for the project. The Thala Ajith starrer is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.