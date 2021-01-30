Thala Ajith's Valimai: The First Look To Be Revealed Next Week?

Valimai, the highly-anticipated action thriller that features Thala Ajith in the lead role, is nearing the final stage of its filming. Earlier, it was reported that the Valimai first look will release only after the shooting wraps up. Now, the sources suggest that Valimai first look will be revealed by next week.

If the latest reports are to be true, the shooting of the Ajith Kumar project is expected to be wrapped up by the beginning of February 2021. As reported earlier, the team has decided to release the much-awaited Valimai first look immediately after director H Vinoth and his team wrap up the shooting. In that case, the first look will be revealed by next week.

However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet. According to the sources close to the Ajith starrer, the makers want to keep things under the wrap and maintain secrecy until the shooting gets completed, as Valimai is a complete surprise package for both the Thala fans and Tamil cinema audiences.

If the reports are to be believed, the H Vinoth directorial mainly revolves around the racing business and a police officer who gets involved in it. Thala Ajith is playing the role of Eeshwar Murthy IPS, a daring police officer, in the movie. The star is apparently appearing in two different get-ups in Valimai, which depicts the two stages of Eeshwar Murthy's life.

Huma Qureshi, the popular Bollywood actress is appearing as the female lead in the movie. Karthikeya Gummakonda, the RX 100 fame actor is playing the lead antagonist. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and background score for Valimai, which is jointly bankrolled by the senior Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

