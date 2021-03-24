Thalapathy 65: Confirmed! Pooja Hegde To Play The Leading Lady In Vijay’s Next!

It's confirmed! South diva Pooja Hegde will be sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in his next tentatively titled #Thalapathy65.

Confirming the news, the latest tweet of the film's production company Sun Pictures read, "The gorgeous Pooja Hegde onboard as the female lead of #Thalapathy65." Along with the tweet, the makers also shared a 52-second video introducing the beautiful actress.

Well now, after speculations about her inclusion in the film, fans and followers of both the leading actors are highly elated and can't wait to see their chemistry on the big screen when #Thalapathy65 releases. Notably, the Vijay-starrer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar will mark Pooja Hegde's comeback to Kollywood after almost 10 years of her debut film Mugamoodi (2012).

On a related note, the actress has a slew of projects in the making including Telugu films Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni, Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya and Bollywood film Cirkus, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.