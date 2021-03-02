Thalapathy 65: Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar’s Film To Go On Floors From THIS Date?

Fans and followers of Kollywood's pride Vijay are eagerly waiting for a mass update of his next tentatively titled #Thalapathy65. Directed by Kolamavu Kokila fame Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is touted to be an out and out action entertainer backed by renowned production house Sun Pictures.

With several speculations regarding the film doing the rounds on social media, the latest we hear is that #Thalapathy65 will go on floors from March 15. Reportedly, the team is currently busy with the film's pre-production process. It is also said that the makers have now planned a proper schedule and are hoping to release the film on Diwali 2021. However, there is no official confirmation from the team regarding the same.

Let us tell you that cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, best known for cranking camera for Thalapathy's film Nanban (2012) has been zeroed in for #Thalapathy65. Confirming his inclusion and sharing his excitement of joining the big project, Manoj had tweeted, "Excited to start yet another journey with this wonderful human being loved by the entrie state and very soon by the entire nation ! looking forward to work from where we left #nanban kindleing the memory lane #thlapathy65 going to be an pan india affair ! Get ready folks.." (sic)

On the other hand, #Thalapathy65 will reportedly have an extensive star cast including Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the deadly antagonist. Reports are also rife that versatile actor Sivakarthikeyan will make a small cameo appearance in the film, which might also have song lyrics penned by him. Notably, Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' choreographer Jani Master and KGF stunt choreographer duo Anbariv (Anbumani and Arivumani) have been roped in for the highly anticipated film.

