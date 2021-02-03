Thalapathy 65: Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar’s Film To Start Rolling From April?

After the terrific success of Vijay's Master, his countless fans and followers are now eyeing his next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. Though there have been speculations regarding film's shooting, the latest report suggests that the film will go on floors only in April 2021.

Reportedly, Nelson Dilipkumar, the director of #Thalapathy65 is currently busy with the post-production of his current film Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan. It is said that the young director has requested Vijay to give him some time so that he can complete his commitment with Doctor and prep for #Thalapathy65. Notably, Sivakarthikeyan-starrer is releasing on March 26, 2021.

Interestingly, reports also suggest that the shoot of Vijay's 65th film will be wrapped by July, which means the innumerable fans of the actor can expect yet another entertainer storming the box office. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the cast and crew of #Thalapathy65 are yet to be revealed. On the other hand, Anirudh Ravichander will be collaborating with Vijay for the third time after Kaththi (2014) and Master (2021).

On a related note, Vijay's Master is running successfully at the theatres. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has crossed Rs 250 crore mark with its worldwide theatrical run. Backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the film features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal.

On the other hand, Nelson Dilipkumar's Doctor features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Archana Chandhoke in key roles. The action-comedy film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions in association with KJR Studios.

