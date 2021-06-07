Thalapathy 65: Yogi Babu Confirms Being Part Of Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar Film!

Versatile actor Yogi Babu has finally confirmed his inclusion in Vijay's next- #Thalapathy65. Apparently, during his recent interaction with netizens, one of his fans quizzed if the ongoing buzz about his addition in the action-drama is true, the actor replied saying, "Yesppa".

Well, fans and followers of the actor are now highly thrilled and are eagerly waiting to see him on-screen with Thalapathy. Let us tell you that the duo's combination sequences in films have been getting massive response from the audience.

Yesppa — Yogi Babu (@iYogiBabu) June 6, 2021

Interestingly, #Thalapathy65 will mark Vijay-Yogi Babu's 5th venture together after Velayudham (2011), Mersal (2017), Sarkar (2018) and Bigil (2019). On the other hand, the film will also mark his second collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar after Doctor, which is waiting for release. Notably, though Yogi Babu has confirmed his inclusion, an official announcement from the makers is awaited.

Talking more about #Thalapathy65, the film's Georgia schedule was recently wrapped up. Though the team was planning to commence the second schedule in Chennai, the second wave of COVID-19 disrupted the plan. If latest reports are to be believed, the team will kick off the schedule in September 2021, once the current situation comes under control.

Starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, the action-entertainer is backed by Sun Pictures. The technical team of #Thalapathy65 includes music composer Anirudh Ravichander and cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa.

On a related note, Yogi Babu has an array of films in the pipeline including Aranmanai 3, Dikkiloona, Shaitan Ka Bachcha, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Adangathey, Nindru Kolvaan, Jagajala Killadi, Panni Kutty, Vellai Yaanai, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Pistha, Pei Mama, Kaaviyum Aaviyum Naduvula Devi, Poochandi, Saloon, Valimai, Ayalaan, Vellai Ulagam, Theeyorkku Anjael, Takkar and Soorapuli.