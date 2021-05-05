Thalapathy 65: Young Mollywood Actor To Join The Cast Of Vijay-Pooja Hegde Starrer?

Just recently, Kollywood's superstar Vijay returned from Georgia after wrapping up the first schedule of his next tentatively titled #Thalapathy65. As per the latest reports, the team will start shooting in locations including Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai soon after COVID-19 cases subside.

Well, now what has garnered massive attention of Thalapathy fans and the netizens, is the ongoing buzz about the inclusion of Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko in the film. Reportedly, the actor has been zeroed in to play a key role in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Interestingly, it is said that Shine will be a part of the film's Chennai schedule. Though an official confirmation is awaited, fans and followers of the young actor are highly elated and are already celebrating his 'unofficial inclusion' in #Thalapathy65.

With story penned by Nelson, the film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Notably, the project marks her return to Kollywood after almost 10 years of her debut film Mugamoodi, which released in 2012. The Vijay-starrer backed by Sun Pictures is touted to be an out-and-out romantic-action drama. #Thalapathy65 has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Manoj Paramahamsa.

Though other cast and crew members of the film are yet to be revealed, the inclusion of versatile actor Yogi Babu has been confirmed by the team. Reportedly, the makers are eyeing for Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play the deadly antagonist in the film.

On a related note, director Nelson Dilipkumar is awaiting the release of Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan. Rumours are rife that the makers might go for a direct-to-OTT release. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Coming back to Shine, the actor is currently awaiting the release of his Malayalam projects including Kurup and Jinn.