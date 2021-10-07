Thalapathy 66: Is Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara A Part Of Vijay’s Bilingual Film?

Last year, Mahesh Babu surprised many when he nominated Thalapathy Vijay for the green India challenge. Legions of fans of the two superstars couldn't keep calm when the latter finally responded and shared pictures of him planting a sapling. He had also thanked the Tollywood actor for nominating him.

Well now, after almost a year, fans of the actors are yet again celebrating their camaraderie through social media and it is all thanks to an ongoing buzz. Just recently, renowned producer Dil Raju's production company Sri Venkateswara Creations had announced their association with Vijay and director Vamshi Paidipally for their next, tentatively titled #Thalapathy66.

Though nothing much has been revealed about the film since the maiden announcement, the latest buzz on the internet suggests that Mahesh's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is also a part of the forthcoming Thalapathy-starrer.

Although official confirmation is awaited, one cannot rule out the chances of her inclusion considering that Mahesh shares a warm relation with Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju and Vijay. Well, if the rumour turns out to be true, it will for sure help the film garner attention from the mass audience. With the ongoing buzz now taking the internet by storm, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

On a related note, there is also buzz about Natural Star Nani's addition to the film, however, there is no official confirmation whatsoever.

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography and editing carried out by Manoj Paramahamsa and R Nirmal respectively. The cast of Beast also features the likes of Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Shaji Chen, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Aparna Das and VTV Ganesh.