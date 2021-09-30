Thalapathy 66: Is Nani A Part Of Vijay’s Next With Vamshi Paidipally?

Not too long ago, Dil Raju's production banner Sree Venkateswara Creations announced their big collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. The Kollywood superstar has joined hands with the renowned producer and master craftsman Vamshi Paidipally for his next tentatively titled #Thalapathy66.

Sharing the big news, the makers had tweeted on September 26, "The news we have been waiting to make official !!! A very proud moment for us. Happy to share that we will be producing the prestigious #Thalapathy66 with Thalapathy @ActorVijay sir and @directorvamshi." The surprise announcement indeed left Thalapathy's legions of fans exhilarated, however, the tweet didn't reveal much in terms of the film's story or cast and crew details.

Well as many await a cast and crew announcement of the film, what has grabbed eyeballs is a few ongoing buzzes on the internet. If reports are anything to go by Natural Star Nani is also a part of #Thalapathy66. Reportedly, he will be playing the deadly antagonist in the bilingual film. It is to be noted that the actor has always been open to experimental roles and therefore one cannot rule out the possibility of his inclusion in the highly anticipated flick. Interestingly, Nani has even played the role of a ruthless villain in the 2020 film V directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti which too was backed by Dil Raju. Though fans of the Tollywood actor are super excited to see him locking horns with the one and only Thalapathy on the big screens, only an official announcement will give a clear clarity about the rumour.

On the other hand, music composer S Thaman's inclusion is also highly rumoured on social media. However, there is no official confirmation.

As of now, Vijay is busy shooting Beast co-starring Pooja Hegde and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He was previously seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master, which turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2020.