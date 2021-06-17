Thalapathy 66: Vijay-Vamsi Paidipally’s Film Shelved?

Not too long ago, National Award-winning director Vamsi Paidipally had confirmed teaming up with Vijay for his next, tentatively titled #Thalapathy66. During his media interaction, the director let out that the film is being bankrolled by renowned Tollywood producer Dil Raju and if not for the second wave of COVID-19, the team would have announced the project with an official announcement.

Well now, looks like Vijay wasn't impressed with Vamsi Paidipally's disclosure about the bilingual project, as we hear that the actor has decided to take more time for the film. As per reports, the stalwart wanted a massive announcement to be done so as to surprise his fans similar to his previous film announcements. Reportedly, the actor has decided to abandon #Thalapathy66 with Vamsi Paidipally considering that the film is still in the initial stage. It is also said that Vijay will be picking up another director for his next. However, there is no confirmation about the ongoing rumour and one will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers

Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay & Daughter Divya Sasha Are Not On Twitter, Confirms Actor's PRO

Thalapathy Vijay To Romance Keerthy Suresh In Vamshi Paidipally Project: Reports

As of now, Vijay is super busy with #Thalapathy65 with Nelson Dilipkumar. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film's first schedule was wrapped in Georgia recently. The film's shoot has been currently halted owing to the lockdown (extended until June 21) imposed by the Tamil Nadu government and the spike in cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Starring Pooja Hegde, #Thalapthy65 has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Nanban fame Manoj Paramahamsa. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film will also feature Yogi Babu in a key role. Though the antagonist of the film is yet to be made official, reports are rife that the makers are eyeing Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play the bad guy.