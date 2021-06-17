    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Thalapathy 66: Vijay-Vamsi Paidipally’s Film Shelved?

      By
      |

      Not too long ago, National Award-winning director Vamsi Paidipally had confirmed teaming up with Vijay for his next, tentatively titled #Thalapathy66. During his media interaction, the director let out that the film is being bankrolled by renowned Tollywood producer Dil Raju and if not for the second wave of COVID-19, the team would have announced the project with an official announcement.

      Thalapathy 66

      Well now, looks like Vijay wasn't impressed with Vamsi Paidipally's disclosure about the bilingual project, as we hear that the actor has decided to take more time for the film. As per reports, the stalwart wanted a massive announcement to be done so as to surprise his fans similar to his previous film announcements. Reportedly, the actor has decided to abandon #Thalapathy66 with Vamsi Paidipally considering that the film is still in the initial stage. It is also said that Vijay will be picking up another director for his next. However, there is no confirmation about the ongoing rumour and one will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers

      Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay & Daughter Divya Sasha Are Not On Twitter, Confirms Actor's PROThalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay & Daughter Divya Sasha Are Not On Twitter, Confirms Actor's PRO

      Thalapathy Vijay To Romance Keerthy Suresh In Vamshi Paidipally Project: ReportsThalapathy Vijay To Romance Keerthy Suresh In Vamshi Paidipally Project: Reports

      As of now, Vijay is super busy with #Thalapathy65 with Nelson Dilipkumar. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film's first schedule was wrapped in Georgia recently. The film's shoot has been currently halted owing to the lockdown (extended until June 21) imposed by the Tamil Nadu government and the spike in cases of COVID-19 in the state.

      Starring Pooja Hegde, #Thalapthy65 has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Nanban fame Manoj Paramahamsa. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film will also feature Yogi Babu in a key role. Though the antagonist of the film is yet to be made official, reports are rife that the makers are eyeing Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play the bad guy.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 10:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 17, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X