Thalapathy Vijay Cancels The Mumbai And Delhi Schedules Of Beast: Reports

Thalapathy Vijay recently kickstarted the second schedule shooting of his 65th film, which has been titled Beast. The shooting of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial resumed in Chennai, a couple of days back. Now, the sources close to the Thalapathy Vijay starrer have now revealed a major development regarding the shooting schedule of Beast.

As per the latest reports, Vijay has instructed the makers of Beast to shoot the rest of the portions of the movie in Chennai itself. Initially, the last two schedules of the movie were supposed to be filmed in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively. However, those schedules are now cancelled, upon the instructions from the leading man.

According to the sources, Thalapathy Vijay decided to shoot Beast entirely in Chennai, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. Currently, the team is shooting the song sequences in Sree Gokulam Film Studios. Both Vijay and leading lady Pooja Hegde are a part of the Chennai schedule.

The Nelson directorial, which is being made with a massive budget, reportedly features Thalapathy Vijay in the role of a con artist. It has also been speculated that the renowned filmmaker-turned-actor, Selvaraghavan has been roped in to play the lead antagonist in the project. However, the makers have not confirmed these reports yet.

Popular Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is appearing in a key role in Beast, which features Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Pugazh, Aparna Das, and so in the supporting roles. Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and original score for the project. Beast is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran, under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.