Thalapathy Vijay Fined Rs 1 Lakh By Madras High Court: Reports

The Madras High Court on Tuesday (July 13) imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on actor Thalapathy Vijay reportedly for not paying entry tax for his Rolls Royce car. According to reports, Vijay has been directed to pay the fine to the Chief Minister's Corona Relief Fun within 2 weeks. Notably, the import tax is 20% of the cost of the vehicle.

Reportedly, Vijay had earlier sought an exemption for his luxury vehicle imported from England in 2012.

Vijay and Ajith's Throwback Video Will Melt Your Heart; Anoushka Ajith Makes A Special Appearance

Thalapathy Vijay Cancels Mumbai And Delhi Schedules Of Beast: Reports

On a related note, a few days back a video on the internet claimed that Vijay was driving his wine-coloured swanky Rolls Royce in Chennai, which had created quite a buzz on social media. Though it is not known if Vijay was driving the car, several reports and social media posts stated that it was the actor taking his car for a spin in the outskirts.

With respect to work, the star is currently shooting for his next with Nelson Dilipkumar titled Beast. The first and second look poster of the film featuring Vijay was released on the occasion of his 47th birthday (June 22). The film's second schedule commenced recently in Chennai. The first schedule was wrapped up in Georgia.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Also starring Yogi Babu, Beast has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Manoj Paramahamsa. Touted to be a complete action thriller, the film is expected to release by the end of 2021.