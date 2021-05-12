Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli Co-Star Maran Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Tamil actor Maran, best known for his roles in Vijay's Ghilli and Kuruvi, breathed his last today (May 12) at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu reportedly owing to COVID-19 complications. According to reports, the actor was admitted to the hospital a few days back after he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. He was 48.

Maran's untimely demise has shocked his fans and followers, who are now paying their last respects to the actor on social media while also offering condolences to his family. The unfortunate news of his death comes at a time when Kollywood is already coping with the loss of various celebrities like Vivekh, KV Anand, Pandu, Joker Thulasi and Thamira.

Talking about his work, the star had played supporting roles in several Kollywood films including Ghilli (2004), Kuruvi (2008), Thalai Nagaram (2006), Vettaikaaran (2009), Boss Engira Bhaskaran (2010), etc.

Notably, Maran was also a part of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty. Along with acting stints, the actor had also garnered huge attention for his love for folk music- Gaana. He performed Gaana songs during several concerts conducted by various musical troupes.