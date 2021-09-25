Thalapathy Vijay Wraps Up Beast Delhi Schedule; Airport Pictures Go Viral!

Thalapathy Vijay, one of the most popular stars of the Tamil film industry, is currently busy with the shooting of Beast. The movie, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar marks Vijay's 65th outing in Tamil cinema. As per the latest updates, the actor has finally wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Beast.

Recently, Thalapathy Vijay was spotted at the Delhi airport, where he was heading back to Chennai after wrapping the shoot. The star looks at his casual best in a casual white shirt which is paired with black denim. If the reports are to be believed, the team shot a major fight sequence in Delhi, featuring Vijay.

The reports suggest that Vijay and the rest of the team members of Beast headed to Chennai in a special flight arranged by the makers of the project. Aparna Das, the Malayalam actress who plays a key role in the Nelson Dilipkumar project, was also a part of the Delhi schedule of the movie.

As per the reports, Beast, which is being made with a massive budget, features Thalapathy Vijay in the role of a con artist. Popular actress Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie, which marks her first collaboration with the actor. Renowned filmmaker Selvaraghavan is playing the lead antagonist in the movie.

Popular Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is appearing in a key role in Beast, which features Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Pugazh, Aparna Das, and so in the supporting roles. Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and original score for the project. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran, under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.