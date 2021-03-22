Theepetti Ganesan Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest In Madurai

Popular actor Theepetti Ganesan, who was featured in films like Renigunta, Billa 2 and others has passed away today (March 22, 2021) due to cardiac arrest. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest today morning and was taken to a private hospital in Madurai. Unfortunately, Ajith Kumar's co-star was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Kanne Kalaimane director Seenu Ramasamy confirmed his death and expressed grief over the same. He wrote, "I was shocked to hear the death news of actor Karthik aka Theepetti Ganesan who had acted in my films. He was under treatment at Madurai's Rajaji Hospital. Heartfelt condolences Ganesa."

Theepetti Ganesan's death is indeed a big loss to Kollywood. Earlier during the lockdown, he was in a serious financial trouble due to the lack of film opportunities. The actor had even requested Thala Ajith to help him with the critical situation through a video message on social media. Notably, many people from the fraternity came forward and helped him.

Talking about his last film Kanne Kalaimane, the film also starred Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The film performed well at the box office. Apart from this, Theepetti had worked in more than ten Tamil films.

May his soul rest in peace!

