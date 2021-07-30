Thittam Irandu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

One of the highly anticipated crime thrillers Thittam Irandu released today (July 30) on SonyLIV. Starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role, the film is written and directed by Vignesh Karthik. Backed by Mini Studios and Sixer Entertainment, the thriller has been getting mixed responses from all corners. It has become the latest film to be leaked online. Thittam Irandu has now been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites.

Though the strong message carried is being praised by the audience, many are not impressed with the twist-filled storyline of the film. On the other hand, Aishwarya's promising performance has been well-received. The film's cinematography and editing are carried out by Gokul Benoy and CS Premkumar respectively. Thittam Irandu's music is composed by Sathish Raghunathan its trailer was released on July 23 by Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The thriller also features Subash Selvam, Pavel Navageethan, Jeeva Ravi and Murali Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya who was last seen in Ka Pae Ranasingam, has a slew of projects including Bhoomika, Tuck Jagadish, Dhruva Natchathiram, Idam Porul Yaeval and Ponniyin Selvan.