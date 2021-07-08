Toughened Studios Limited’s Ram Maddukuri Shares His Experience Working With Cricketer Harbhajan Singh!

Toughened Studios Limited's upcoming film Friendship will mark Harbhajan Singh's big debut on the silver screen. The film's first glimpse as a poster was unveiled on the legendary cricketer's birthday and his fans were the happiest to hear about the announcement.

On working with Harbhajan Singh, Co-Producer, Ram Maddukuri shared, "We, at Toughened Studios Limited are delighted that we are working with the legend himself who is one of the biggest household names across the nation- Harbhajan Singh in our film, Friendship. The response we have received has been phenomenal and we look forward to the release later this year, simultaneously in three languages- Hindi, Telugu and Tamil."

He further added, "The level of enthusiasm and energy Harbhajan brings to the screen is that of a performance, on-field and on-screen both. We believe, Friendship is not just a film but an emotion in itself and our collaboration with the star will find a place in everybody's heart".

After many guest appearances and small cameos in films, Harbhajan Singh will be seen in a full-fledged leading role in Friendship. Fans of the cricketer are now looking forward to some more of his exciting deliveries on the big screen as Friendship is just the start of his spell.

Presented by Toughened Studios Limited, Friendship is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. Produced by Kiran Reddy Mandadi and co-produced by Ram Maddukuri, the film also features Action King Arjun Sarja.