Tughlaq Durbar Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

A day after Laabam's theatrical release, Vijay Sethupathi's another film Tughlaq Durbar has premiered on Sun TV. The political drama written by Balaji Tharaneetharan and directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan will stream on Netflix from Saturday, September 11 at 12 am. The film has been released coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Well, the film has opened to an impressive response from the audience and social media is abuzz with the same. Tughlaq Durbar's teaser and trailer that released on January 11 and August 31 had turned many heads, which is said to be one of the reasons that helped the film garner a tremendous response from the audience. Interestingly, the film marks the directorial debut of Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan. The film features Parthiban, Raashi Khanna in the lead roles with Manjima Mohan, Gayathrie, Sathyaraj, Bhagavathi Perumal, Karunakaran, Rajkumar playing supporting roles.

Backed by SS Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studios, the film's music is composed by Govind Vasantha with Manoj Paramahamsa and Mahendran Jayaraj handling the cinematography department. R Govindraj is Tughlaq Durbar's editor.

So far, the political entertainer's four songs have been released including 'Annathe Sethi', 'Kaami Kaami', 'Arasiyal Kedi' and 'Dravida Kone'. Though the film was initially scheduled to hit the theatres in 2020, the makers were forced to postpone the release owing to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sethupathi's forthcoming films include Anabelle Sethupathi, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Vikram, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mugizh, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Corona Kumar. The Makkal Selvan also has yet-to-be-titled projects of Vetrimaaran and Deepak Sundarajan along with Malayalam film 19(1) (a), Bollywood ventures Mumbaikar and Gandhi Talks.