Tughlaq Durbar Release: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Locks Mega Deal With Disney+ Hotstar?

Here's big news for fans of Vijay Sethupathi. One of the highly anticipated projects of the versatile actor Tughlaq Durbar is all set to have a direct to OTT release. Reportedly, the makers of the film have locked a deal with popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar for the digital premiere of the action-entertainer.

Though the film was earlier scheduled to release in May 2021, the makers postponed the plan owing to the second wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictions including night curfew. The official confirmation regarding the film's release date is yet to be made.

For those unversed, several Tamil producers are also planning to release their respective films on different OTT platforms. Notably, Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor might release either on Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ Hotstar. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Coming back to Tughlaq Durbar, the teaser of the film was released on January 11. As per the teaser, Sethupathi will be playing a politician's minion, who later turns against him for reasons unknown, which apparently forms the crux of the film. Actor Parthiban will be seen playing the role of a politician in the action-entertainer.

Helmed by debutant Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, the film also features Manjima Mohan, Raashi Khanna, Samyuktha and Karunakaran in key roles. Backed by Lalit Kumar under his production banner Seven Screen Studio, the film has songs composed by renowned music director Govind Vasantha.

On a related note, Vijay Sethupathi has a string of projects in his kitty including Kadaisi Vivasayi, Navarasa, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Laabam, Mugizh, Viduthalai, Gandhi Talks, Mumbaikar, Corona Kumar and 19(1) (a).