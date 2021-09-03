Tughlaq Durbar Streaming Time On Netflix India And Sun TV, Know All Details Here

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar is all set for a massive release. The rural entertainer will have its world television premiere on Sun TV on September 10 and will be made available the next day (September 11) on Netflix India.

Let us tell you that the film is releasing at 6.30 pm on Sun TV and 12 am on Netflix. Tughlaq Durbar is releasing coinciding with the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The leading man of the film Vijay Sethupathi also confirmed the timings through his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "#TughlaqDurbar World Satellite Premiere on @SunTV- 10th SEP 6.30 PM. #TughlaqDurbar Available on @NetflixIndia from 11th SEP 12.00 AM."

Directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, Tughlaq Durbar is produced by Lalit Kumar under his production banner Seven Screen Studio. The political drama boasts a star-studded cast that includes Raashi Khanna, Parthiban, Manjima Mohan, Gayathrie, Sathyaraj, Bhagavathi Perumal, Karunakaran, Rajkumar, Samyuktha Karthik and VJ Ashik among others. The teaser and trailer of the film were dropped by the makers on January 11 and August 31 respectively. According to the two updates, Sethupathi will be seen playing a politician's (Parthiban) minion (also a budding politician) who later turns against him for reasons unknown.

Tughlaq Durbar's technical team includes music composer Govind Vasantha, cinematographers Manoj Paramahamsa, Mahendran Jayaraj and editor R Govindraj. Though the film was expected to release in 2020, the makers decided to postpone it owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi's other upcoming films Laabam and Annabelle Sethupathi will be releasing in theatres on September 9 and Disney+ Hotstar on September 17 respectively.

His forthcoming films are Kadaisi Vivasayi, Vikram, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mugizh, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Corona Kumar. The Makkal Selvan also has yet-to-be-titled projects of Vetrimaaran and Deepak Sundarajan along with Malayalam film 19(1) (a), Bollywood ventures Mumbaikar and Gandhi Talks.