Tughlaq Durbar Teaser Is Out! Vijay Sethupathi Plays A Quirky Yet Massy Role

Vijay Sethupathi's highly awaited Tughlaq Durbar teaser has released.The production house of the film, Seven Screen Studio, took to its social media handle to unveil the teaser and tweeted, "Presenting you the teaser of #MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl's #TughlaqDurbar directed by @Ddeenadayaln."

The 1-minute-13-second video was dropped on Sun TV's YouTube channel. In the teaser, Vijay Sethupathi is seen playing a politician's (Parthiban) minion (and a budding politician), who later turns against him for reasons unknown.

On the other hand, a few glimpses of the lead actresses Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna getting kidnapped in the movie, has left the netizens intrigued. Going by the teaser, it is clear that the Makkal Selvan will be playing a quirky yet mass role, which the movie buffs are surely going to enjoy once the film releases.

Directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, Tughlaq Durbar is backed by Lalit Kumar under his production banner Seven Screen Studio. The film has music by renowned composer Govind Vasantha.

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming projects, the actor is awaiting the release of Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action entertainer will have him locking horns with Thalapathy Vijay. Other than the duo, the film features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. The film is slated to release on January 13, 2021 ahead of Pongal.

Other than Master, Sethupathi has a slew of projects lined up including Kadaisi Vivasayi, Navarasa, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Corona Kumar and 19(1) (a).

