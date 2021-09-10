Tughlaq Durbar Twitter Review: Positive Reactions Pour In For Vijay Sethupathi Starrer

Of late, Vijay Sethupathi has been grabbing headlines, all thanks to his latest and forthcoming releases. The Makkal Selvan's Laabam helmed by late director SP Jananathan had hit the marquee recently. The film high on emotions and social messages didn't really impress the audiences and received a mixed response.

Well, to compensate for that, his another film Tughlaq Durbar has just hit the mini-screens and has been getting impressive reviews from the netizens. The well-crafted storyline, engaging narration and performances of the actors have received immense love from the audience. The political film premiered on Sun TV today (September 10) and will be made available tomorrow (September 11) on Netflix India. The film will be release at 12 am on Netflix. The Sethupathi-starrer was initially planned to release in theatres in 2020, however, it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Tughlaq Durbar is directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan and backed by Lalit Kumar under his production banner Seven Screen Studio. The film features Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna as the female leads. The political drama boasts a star-studded cast including Parthiban, Gayathrie, Sathyaraj, Bhagavathi Perumal, Karunakaran, Rajkumar, Samyuktha Karthik and VJ Ashik among others.

As per IMDb, Tughlaq Durbar follows a budding politician who has devious plans to rise in the ranks, until he suddenly develops an alter ego that interferes with his every crooked move. Sethupathi will be seen playing a leader's (Parthiban) minion (also a budding politician) in the film.

The teaser and trailer of the film were dropped by the makers on January 11 and August 31 respectively. Tughlaq Durbar has music composed by '96 fame Govind Vasantha. Cinematographers Manoj Paramahamsa, Mahendran Jayaraj and editor R Govindraj are the other technical team members.

Check out Twitteratis reactions for Tughlaq Durbar here.

On a related note, Vijay's Annabelle Sethupathi will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.