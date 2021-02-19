TV Actor Indira Kumar Dies By Suicide In Chennai

Tamil TV actor Indira Kumar died by suicide in Chennai yesterday (February 18, 2021). The actor reportedly hanged himself at his friend's house. Apparently, the actor had gone to his friend's house where they watched a movie together the night before. Later, he went inside the room but didn't come out in the morning.

After not receiving any response from Indira Kumar's side, his friends went inside the room and saw his body hanging from the ceiling fan. The actor's friends then informed the police, who have seized his body.

Indira Kumar was reportedly suffering from several family issues. He is survived by his wife and a son. If reports are to be believed, the actor wanted to act in films and was not getting any opportunities. The cops have now started investigating his mysterious death.

May his soul rest in peace!

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.

