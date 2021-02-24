TV Actor Puviarasu Muthusamy Ties The Knot With Mohanapriya; See Wedding Pictures

Puviarasu Muthusamy, who is known for his role in Oru Oorula Oru Rajakumari (OOOR) tied the knot with Mohanapriya on February 22, 2021, in Coimbatore. The couple got married in the presence of their immediate family members and close friends. Interestingly, his friends from the industry Ashwini Radhakrishna, Swathi Royal, Reshma Muralidharan, Madhan Pandian and others attended the wedding.

The celebs shared wedding pictures on their respective social media handles. OOOR fame Swathi took to Instagram and shared a picture on her story. She wrote, "Happy wedding guys."

On the other hand, Reshma Muralidharan of Poove Poochoodava shared a group picture with the newlyweds on her Instagram story and wrote, "Finally we got a cutieee Annii.. Congrats Anna so so so happy for you both."

Raghavendran Puli also shared a picture of Puviarasu and Mohanapriya on his Instagram handle. Well, the pictures went viral on the internet, and fans can't stop gushing over the beautiful moment from the wedding. In the photos, Puvirasau looked handsome in an off-white kurta and veshti, while Mohanapriya looked beautiful in a red silk saree.

On the professional front, Puviarasu Muthusamy is currently working in Oru Oorla Oru Rajakumari. Apart from that, the actor has also featured in shows like Vani Vani, Lakshmi Vanthachu and Azhagiya Tamil Magal. Puviarasu is also a passionate dancer and has won the dance reality show Dancing Khilladies.

Filmibeat wishes Puviarasu and Mohanapriya a happy married life!

Also Read : Shivani Narayanan On The Criticism She Faced For Not Taking A Stand In BB Tamil 4: I Was Being Myself

Also Read : Chakra's Hindi Dubbing Artist Sanket Mhatre Shares His Experience Lending Voice To Vishal [EXCLUSIVE]